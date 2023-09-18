Military drone landed on Black Sea resort of NATO’s Bulgaria

An explosive drone was discovered in the Bulgarian Black Sea town of Tyulenovo last weekend, according to Reuters. On 18 September, Bulgaria’s defense ministry sent a special unit to deactivate a drone. Earlier this month, Romania reported finding debris from a Russian drone on its territory near the Ukrainian border.

According to Bulgarian media, locals of the Black Sea town of Tyulenovo found the drone on Sunday evening. They called the police, who discovered that 82-millimeter high-explosive ammunition was attached to the drone.

The Bulgarian defense ministry sent a special unit from the Varna Naval Base to destroy the drone after a request from the regional governor and the defense chief.

Bulgarian Deputy Minister of Defense Yordan Bozhilov has stated that determining the origin of the drone and whether it belongs to Russia or Ukraine is a challenging task.

Tyulenovo is situated approximately 30 kilometers from Romania’s southern border and hundreds of kilometers away from Ukraine’s Danube River ports, which Russia has targeted with missile and drone attacks.

Earlier this month, Romania reported multiple instances of discovering debris from Russian drones on its territory near the Ukrainian border. Romanian President Klaus Iohannis emphasized that the presence of Russian drone wreckage in Romania would constitute a significant violation of the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Both Bulgaria and Romania, as NATO members, enjoy the protection of Article 5 of the military alliance’s treaties, which stipulates that an attack on one member is considered an attack on all members. However, it’s worth noting that Article 5 has not been invoked to date.

