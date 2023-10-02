Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Bulgaria bans entry of Russian cars after similar bans in six other EU countries

A Bulgarian border police chief says the ban on entry of Russian-plated cars will be effective by the end of the day on 2 October.
byYuri Zoria
02/10/2023
Russian number plate on a car. Illustrative photo: open sources
On 2 October, Bulgarian Border Police Chief Anton Zlatanov said the ban on the entry of cars with Russian license plates would take effect “by the end of the day,” according to Tribune.bg, referring to Zlatanov’s interview with public broadcaster BNT.

He said Bulgaria has been working on the ban intensely for a few days since 28 September, noting it has already applied to Russian freight trucks for months.

The ban, introduced by the European Commission on 11 September, affects not just vehicles but also goods. Zlatanov could not specify how many Russian cars enter Bulgaria monthly but said the number is low.

The ban is already in force in Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Poland, Finland, and Norway. 

