Latvia will ban cars registered in Russia and Belarus￼

The proposed legislative initiative aims to prohibit these vehicles within the country. Owners will have the choice to either take their cars out of the country or re-register them. Otherwise, the vehicles will be confiscated and handed to the Ukrainian army.
byEuheniia Martyniuk
22/09/2023
Latvia will ban cars registered in Russia and Belarus. An illustrative photo from open sources

The Latvian government is preparing a bill to prohibit cars with Russian and Belarusian license plates from remaining in the country, as reported by Delfi, citing the Latvian Minister of Justice Inese Lībiņa-Egnere. 

Owners of such cars will be given three months to re-register or take them out of Latvia. Otherwise, the owners face penalties, starting with fines and potentially leading to confiscation in favor of the Ukrainian army.

In a similar move, Estonia, another Baltic nation, has already banned vehicles bearing Russian license plates within its borders. Owners in Estonia are granted a six-month window to address this situation.

Also, all the European countries bordering Russia have banned entry for cars under Russian license plates following recommendations by the European Commission.

Norway, Finland, and Poland banned entry of passenger cars registered in Russia days after the Baltic countries, like Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, instituted the same measure.

