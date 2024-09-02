Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Artist arrested for anti-Russia protest and Russian flag burning in Bulgaria 

Witnesses from the civil organization BOEC accused Bulgarian police of physical violence and verbal threats to the US-Bulgarian artist, who was protesting Russia’s actions in Ukraine. The Sofia District Court, however, ruled in favor of free speech, acquitting Alexandra Mileva.
byVira Kravchuk
02/09/2024
2 minute read
Russian flag burning in Bulgaria.
Russian flag burning in Bulgaria. Source: Screenshot from a video by BOEC NGO
Artist arrested for anti-Russia protest and Russian flag burning in Bulgaria 

A dual US-Bulgarian citizen was arrested and subsequently released after protesting and burning a Russian flag outside the Russian Cultural and Information Center in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria.

Bulgaria is a member of the European Union and NATO but the country’s political landscape includes also pro-Russian factions that are more hesitant to support military aid to Ukraine or take a strong stance against Russia.

Alexandra Mileva, an artist who recently returned from filming at the frontline in Ukraine, was detained on 29 August for writing “murderers” in chalk on the building of the Russian Cultural and Information Center and burning the Russian flag, according to BOEC (Fighter) Bulgarian NGO. 

“Her action is an expression of her civic position in support of Ukraine and against the daily killings of innocent people by putin’s war criminals!” wrote BOEC on Facebook. 

Witnesses from BOEC allege that police officers pushed, insulted, and threatened Mileva before handcuffing her.

Alexandra Mileva/ Source: BOEC (Fighter) Bulgarian NGO

Mileva’s lawyer, Polina Velcheva, told that her client was held for 24 hours, with prosecutors seeking a punishment of 15 days’ imprisonment or a fine between €50 ($55) and €250 ($276) for hooliganism.

On 30 August, the Sofia District Court acquitted Mileva, ruling that her actions constituted an expression of opinion rather than disrespect for society, BOEC reported. This decision aligns with previous European Court of Human Rights rulings protecting the right to peaceful protest.

In a show of solidarity with Mileva, BOEC and other citizens organized a “barbecue” on 31 August, burning several Russian flags in front of the Russian Cultural Centre in Sofia. Police did not intervene during this demonstration.

Source: BOEC (Fighter) Bulgarian NGO

In June, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev declined to attend the NATO summit due to his anti-Ukraine stance, reflecting internal political divisions and public opinion in Bulgaria, where significant pro-Russian sentiment exists.

He also admitted to blocking the appointment of a pro-Western ambassador to Kyiv, citing his stance that Bulgaria should maintain a more neutral position in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!