Allies will likely agree on fighter jets for Ukraine before summer — Danish Defense Minister

Before the summer holidays, Denmark and other allied countries will have decided whether to donate combat aircraft to Ukraine, acting Defense Minister of Denmark Troels Lund Poulsen said to several media during a visit to Ukraine on Monday, 10 April.

He explained that countries have to act together, and that’s why the decision requires some time to agree. “Denmark will not do it alone,” Lund Poulsen said, adding that a decision was still achievable “in the near future.”

“We need to do this together with several countries. We will also have a dialogue with the Americans about this,” the minister said.

In March, Poland and Slovacia started delivering Soviet MiG fighter jets to Ukraine.

Tags: fighter jets, military aid to Ukraine