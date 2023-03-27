France considers handing 40 fighter jets to Ukraine – Intelligence Online

French Mirage 2000b fighter jet. Illustrative image: Wikimedia Commons

France’s government may provide Ukraine with fighter jets Dassault Mirage 2000 that were produced for sale to the United Arab Emirates, according to Intelligence Online.

Intelligence Online claimed France might also purchase Mirage fighter jets from Indonesia and Greece to hand the aircraft to Ukraine.

The race is on to supply Ukraine with French fighter aircraft in addition to the ones it is due to receive from the US; that is why countries that have acquired Mirages from Dassault “are being canvassed,” according to Intelligence Online.

The Dassault Mirage 2000 is a fourth-generation fighter jet produced by a French manufacturer of fighter jets and business aircraft Dassault Aviation. The Mirage 2000 evolved into a multi-role aircraft with several variants developed. There have been produced over 600 Mirage fighter jets of various modifications. These fighter jets are in service with nine countries.

Tags: fighter jets, France, military aid to Ukraine, Russian invasion of Ukraine