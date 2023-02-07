Ukraine shoots down Su-25 above Bakhmut: video

Soldiers of the Border Guard Service of Ukraine shot down a Russian Su-25 attack jet in the sky over Bakhmut, a hotspot of Russian offensive operations.
Soldiers of the Border Guard Service of Ukraine shot down a Russian Su-25 attack jet in the sky over Bakhmut, a hotspot of Russian offensive operations
📽️ Video from the crash site, https://t.co/j2nEy5K57N pic.twitter.com/SWCyMxa9vx
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 7, 2023
Related:
- Ukraine’s Bakhmut defense strategically justified despite high cost – ISW
- Ukraine retains Bakhmut supply routes as Russia makes small advances trying to encircle the area – British intel
Tags: Bakhmut, fighter jets