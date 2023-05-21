Ukrainian forces keep advancing on flanks around Bakhmut

Ukrainian defenders of Bakhmut.
Ukrainian forces continue to press ahead and gain ground on the flanks of Bakhmut (Donetsk Oblast, eastern Ukraine), the Third Separate Assault Brigade of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported in its official Telegram account.
Ukrainian troops have withdrawn from most of their positions in Bakhmut but press ahead on the city’s flanks. The second assault battalion of the Third Separate Assault Brigade broke through the Russian defense lines 1,730 meters long and advanced 700 meters deep inside the Russian-controlled territory around Bakhmut.
While trying to recapture the positions previously taken by Ukrainian soldiers, Ukrainian troops defeated the units of the 72nd Brigade of the Russian armed forces, the Third Separate Assault Brigade of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported.
During the heavy fighting on 20 May 2023, Ukrainian forces destroyed Russian armored vehicles and tanks; 23 Russian troops were killed in action, and more than 40 Russian soldiers were wounded, according to the Third Separate Assault Brigade.
