Ukrainian forces keep advancing on flanks around Bakhmut

Ukrainian defenders of Bakhmut.

Credit: Ukraine's Ground Forces/Telegram

Ukrainian forces continue to press ahead and gain ground on the flanks of Bakhmut (Donetsk Oblast, eastern Ukraine), the Third Separate Assault Brigade of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported in its official Telegram account.

Ukrainian troops have withdrawn from most of their positions in Bakhmut but press ahead on the city’s flanks. The second assault battalion of the Third Separate Assault Brigade broke through the Russian defense lines 1,730 meters long and advanced 700 meters deep inside the Russian-controlled territory around Bakhmut.

The ruins of Bakhmut captured by a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone Ukrainian troops have withdrawn from most of their positions in Bakhmut but press ahead on the flanks of the city.

📹https://t.co/EotOL3f1QC pic.twitter.com/G0uQuu1JoT — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) May 21, 2023

While trying to recapture the positions previously taken by Ukrainian soldiers, Ukrainian troops defeated the units of the 72nd Brigade of the Russian armed forces, the Third Separate Assault Brigade of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported.

During the heavy fighting on 20 May 2023, Ukrainian forces destroyed Russian armored vehicles and tanks; 23 Russian troops were killed in action, and more than 40 Russian soldiers were wounded, according to the Third Separate Assault Brigade.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Bakhmut, Russian invasion of Ukraine, Ukraine