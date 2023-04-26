Muddy conditions complicate Ukraine’s resupply options into besieged Bakhmut – British intel

In its latest intelligence update regarding the situation in Ukraine, the UK Defense Ministry says that muddy conditions on field roads complicate Ukraine’s resupply options into the besieged Donetsk city of Bakhmut.
The ministry tweeted:
- “Heavy, short-range combat continues in the western districts of the contested Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut. A key development over the last week has been fighting on the outskirts of the town, especially near the village of Khromove, as Ukraine seeks to maintain control of its 0506 supply route.”
- “Ukraine’s other resupply options into Bakhmut are likely complicated by muddy conditions on unsurfaced tracks.”
- “With the town having now been under attack for over 11 months, the Ukrainian defences of Bakhmut have now been integrated as one element of a much deeper defensive zone, which includes the town of Chasiv Yar to the west.”
