Russians far from capturing lifeline route to Bakhmut – Ukrainian army spox

Situation around Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast as of the evening of 29 April 2023. Map: Liveuamap.

The Russians are far from capturing the lifeline route from Chasiv Yar to Bakhmut used to supply Ukrainian troops in Bakhmut. Spokesman for the Ukrainian Army’s Eastern Group of Forces Serhii Cherevatyi stated this in his commentary to ZN.UA on 29 April.

Asked whether there is a danger that Russian forces capture this highway, Cherevatyi said:

“For several weeks now, the Russians have been talking about seizing the ‘road of life’ and maintaining constant fire control over it. In reality, everything is different. Yes, it is really difficult there, because their attempts to seize the road continue, as well as attempts to establish fire control,” said Cherevatyi. “However, thanks to the Special Operations Forces and artillerymen, the Defense Forces do not allow the Russians to ‘cut off’ our logistics.”

The spokesman said that engineers and logistics specialists are also working to pave new routes. All these efforts allow Ukraine to deliver weapons, medicines, food, and ammunition to Bakhmut, and evacuate the wounded from the embattled city.

“Heavy fighting continues, but there is no panic or uncontrollability. Everyone is acting according to predefined scenarios. The situation is fully controlled by the General Staff, plus we can see all the enemy’s intentions and prevent them with fire. All of this together allows us to hold Bakhmut on,” adds Cherevatyi added.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe Ukraine's voice should be heard. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe Ukraine's voice should be heard. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast