Newsweek: “My heart is for Ukraine,” mothers of US volunteers killed in action, call for more aid to war-torn country

Alison Magallon’s son, Jericho, was killed near Bakhmut in September 2023. She plans to travel to Ukraine to continue her son’s legacy.
byOlena Mukhina
28/06/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian soldier carrying ammunition, illustrative image. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
A Ukrainian soldier carrying ammunition, illustrative image. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
Karla Webber, Alison Magallon, and Terrie Lawrence, who joined Moms Taking Action, a group of American mothers whose sons were killed in the war in Ukraine, are advocating for the country their children were defending, as per Newsweek.

Son of Karla Webber – Andrew Webber was killed in July of 2023 in the Donetsk region while serving with the 59th Motorised Brigade of the Ukrainian Army Ground Forces.

He graduated from the US Military Academy West Point in 2005 and served in Iraq and Afghanistan. After the start of the war, he couldn’t stand injustice and went to Ukraine. His mother has called to provide more equipment and ammunition for Ukraine’s forces.

“Provide aid to Ukraine, weapons, everything that they need. Right now, today, do it. That’s the right thing. It might be hard, but it’s right, and that’s what we do,” said Webber.

Lance Lawrence, of Vandalia, Ohio, was a Marine veteran who knew how to handle machine guns and mortars. His mother, Terrie Lawrence, said he saw the war in Ukraine as a battle against injustice.

“Ukraine didn’t ask for war. This was thrown on them through no fault of their own. It’s just not fair, it’s not okay, hearing about children that are going missing, families that are being destroyed,” said Lawrence, whose son was killed with Webber.

Another volunteer killed in action, Jericho Skye Magallon, flew to Ukraine within days of the Russian invasion, said his mother, Alison Magallon. He was killed near Bakhmut as he fought with Ukrainian Special Forces in September 2023.

Now, his mother plans to travel to Ukraine to help with volunteer work and continue her son’s legacy.

“A lot of his stories were very tragic and hard to hear, but he wanted the world to know what’s really going on. The sad thing is today, we’re not hearing those stories. My heart is for Ukraine,” she said.

