ISW: Ukraine’s winter plans include continued counteroffensives

The US-based think tank Institute for the Study of War reports that Ukrainian forces have continued counteroffensive operations near Donetsk’s Bakhmut and in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 8 November.

The Ukrainian General Staff has confirmed that Ukrainian forces are pressing forward with offensive operations in both the Melitopol region (western Zaporizhzhia Oblast) and the Bakhmut direction.

According to Russian sources, Ukrainian forces have reportedly launched offensives in the vicinity of Robotyne, Novoprokopivka (located just south of Robotyne), and Verbove (approximately 9 kilometers to the east of Robotyne).

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking during a video address at the Reuters NEXT conference in New York on 8 November, mentioned that Ukrainian forces have a strategic plan for 2024 which he cannot reveal at this time.

Zelenskyy indicated that Ukrainian forces have outlined multiple potential directions for future advancements in southern Ukraine, eastern Ukraine, and Kherson Oblast. Furthermore, there are strategies in place for reclaiming specific cities currently under occupation.