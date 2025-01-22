Politico: US may use frozen Russian assets to force Moscow negotiate on peace deal, says Volker

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy took a bold stance at Davos, criticizing Europe’s insufficient defense spending and accusing the EU of prioritizing regulation over freedom. Aligning Ukraine’s goals with US President Donald Trump’s, Zelenskyy reinforced that the problem of the ongoing war “is not Ukraine—the problem is Putin,” said Kurt Volker, who served during Trump’s first term as the US special representative for Ukraine, told POLITICO.

Following Trump’s election victory, discussions have emerged about potential peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, as he has expressed a desire to end the war swiftly, saying he could do it even before taking office. However, that did not happen. It still remains uncertain how Trump will persuade Moscow to engage in negotiations. Reports suggest that he might consider a peace deal that compromises Ukraine’s territorial integrity and cease the US aid for the country.

“2024 felt like a year of waiting. We have elections, we have distractions, the Biden administration would say no, then they’d say yes … 2025 is looking like a year of action. We are finally moving,” said Volker.

He emphasized that the coming weeks will be decisive for both Kyiv and Moscow.

“I think Trump is going to call Putin and tell him to end the war. I think Putin will not agree … and I think the Trump team will understand they have to show strength. Show more resolve. And put it all on the table,” Volker said.

According to him, this could mean tightening sanctions, significantly increasing exports of American energy resources to cut Putin’s military budget, and continuing military support for Ukraine.

“Not taxpayer money, but there are various ways to do this, including a lend-lease program, including by Europe seizing the €300 billion in Russian assets and using that money to buy US defense equipment,” Volker said.

He added that such measures could send send a signal to Putin that “this isn’t going to get better.”

Read also: