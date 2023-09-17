Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

NATO chief Stoltenberg: “We must prepare ourselves for a long war in Ukraine”

byYuri Zoria
17/09/2023
1 minute read
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Screenshot: CNN
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has warned that there will not be a swift end to the war in Ukraine, in an interview published on 17 September, France 24 reports.

“Most wars last longer than expected when they first begin,” the NATO chief said in an interview with Germany’s Funke media group. “Therefore, we must prepare ourselves for a long war in Ukraine.”

“We are all wishing for a quick peace,” Stoltenberg added.

“But at the same time, we must recognize: if President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainians stop fighting, their country will no longer exist. If President Putin and Russia lay down their weapons, we will have peace,” he said.

