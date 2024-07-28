Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Scholars advocate for Ukraine’s NATO membership in open letter

About 160 American and European scholars advocate for Ukraine’s NATO membership to counter Russia’s aggression and uphold international law, stressing the failure of appeasement and the need for decisive action to protect human rights and ensure Ukraine’s security.
byYuri Zoria
28/07/2024
2 minute read
scholars advocate ukraine’s nato membership open letter ukrainian flags ministry foreign affairs ukraine 0799e1d-263897752-449087633510471-5056969828948618358-n
The Ukrainian and the NATO flags. Source: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.
Scholars advocate for Ukraine’s NATO membership in open letter

Dozens of academics from across the globe have issued an appeal for NATO to admit Ukraine into its ranks, stressing that this would mark a significant shift toward upholding international law and human rights. In an open letter published by The Guardian on 27 July, the scholars articulated that Ukraine’s inclusion in NATO would decisively move the alliance away from what they describe as “the politics of appeasement” of Russia.

The letter criticizes the West’s handling of what it calls Russia’s “NATO expansion anxiety,” suggesting that efforts to appease these concerns overlook the severe and ongoing war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine.

The focus on Russia’s alleged ‘Nato expansion anxiety,’ and attempts to appease it, ignore Russia’s genocidal propaganda and systematic war crimes in occupied territory of Ukraine, including massacres, mass rape, and torture,” the open letter reads.

The letter also points out that while the recent NATO summit in Washington acknowledged Ukraine’s “irreversible path” to membership, it failed to establish a firm timeline for this to occur.

The academics also argued that NATO’s reluctance to admit Ukraine only serves to empower Russia’s aggressive stance towards its neighbors.

“Russia’s actions demonstrate a clear intent to destroy Ukraine as a nation, rather than to alleviate its own security concerns,” they said.

The scholars note that the fact is that Russia has not attacked a single NATO member, while it invaded non-member countries: Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine.

Signatories include academics from a diverse range of institutions, such as Dartmouth College, Indiana University, and the University of California, Berkeley. In total, the letter was signed by 158 academics from over a dozen countries.

Earlier, a group of European and American academics has sparked controversy by urging NATO to reject Ukraine’s membership bid, “drawing comparisons to Neville Chamberlain’s appeasement of Nazi Germany.”

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!