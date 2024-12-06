The Russian 810th Separate Marine Brigade, primarily from the Russian-occupied Crimea, reportedly sustained significant losses during battles in the Kursk Oblast, according to the the Russian media outlet Verstka.

The 810th Separate Marine Brigade, officially known as the 810th Guards Naval Infantry Brigade, is a unit of the Russian Naval Infantry, part of the Black Sea Fleet. It is primarily based in Kozacha Bay near Sevastopol, Russian-occupied Crimea. It has a long history of involvement in various military operations. The brigade consists of approximately 2,500 marines and includes armored units such as T-80 or T-55 tanks.

In late 2023, the Ukrainian Defense Forces targeted the 810th Brigade as part of their counteroffensive efforts, claiming significant losses among its ranks. The brigade has reportedly been reconstituted multiple times due to heavy casualties sustained during combat operations

Through an analysis of missing person reports and military search groups on Russian social media VKontakte between August and November 2024, the investigation reveals stark details about the brigade’s casualties in the battles between Ukrainian forces and Russian forces in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

According to the investigation, mentions of missing soldiers from the 810th Brigade appeared at least three times more frequently than other Russian military units.

Out of more than 350 military personnel whose personal data could be confirmed, 71 belonged to the 810th Brigade, compared to 26 from the next most-mentioned unit.

In over 95% of cases involving missing military personnel, no information is available. Only in 4% of cases were bodies successfully evacuated, and less than 1% of families found their relatives in hospitals.

A military serviceman named Mikhail, stationed in the rear area near the border, described the battles as “meat assaults” with “extremely difficult conditions” that resulted in “hellish losses” for the 810th Brigade.

The brigade, based in Sevastopol, has been involved in multiple significant battles since Russia’s full-scale invasion, including operations in Melitopol, Berdiansk, Volnovakha, and Mariupol.

The New York Times previously reported that in autumn of this year, North Korean military personnel reportedly entered the battle alongside the 810th Brigade in the Kursk Oblast, experiencing their first losses.

Deputy Defense Minister Anna Tsivileva recently confirmed receiving 48,000 DNA test requests from relatives of missing servicemen.

