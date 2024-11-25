Reuters: North Korea expands plant producing missiles used by Russia against Ukraine

North Korea is expanding a weapons manufacturing facility that produces short-range missiles being utilized by Russia in Ukraine, according to US researchers analyzing satellite imagery.

Russia has significantly increased its use of North Korean KN-23 missiles in its military operations against Ukraine, launching approximately 60 of these missiles in 2024. This accounts for nearly one-third of the total 194 ballistic missile strikes recorded by Ukrainian forces this year, with a notable surge in attacks occurring during August and September.

Accordign to Reuters, the February 11 plant, part of the Ryongsong Machine Complex in Hamhung, is undergoing significant expansion, reports the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies (CNS).

Satellite images from Planet Labs reveal construction of a new assembly building and housing facility. The assembly building measures 60-70% the size of the existing structure, reports indicate.

Researchers note improvements to underground facility access, including removal of a disused bridge crane that previously blocked a tunnel entrance.

The facility produces the Hwasong-11 class missile, known in the West as KN-23. Accordign to Reuters, the KN-23 was first tested in May 2019, and is designed to evade missile defenses by flying on a lower, ‘depressed’ trajectory.

While Moscow and Pyongyang deny weapons transfers, both nations signed a mutual defense treaty in June. The expansion coincides with reports of North Korean troop deployment to Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Analysis of missile fragments reveals that these KN-23 missiles are equipped with Western-made components, primarily sourced from US and European manufacturers, despite international sanctions against North Korea.

About 70% of the components are American-made, highlighting a concerning supply chain that likely involves Chinese intermediaries facilitating the transfer of technology and parts to North Korea

Read also: