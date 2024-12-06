Norway’s wealth fund can sell off its Russian stocks

Norway’s $1.8 trillion sovereign wealth fund has received permission to sell its Russian stock holdings. Deputy Finance Minister Ellen Reitan told Reuters that “Permission to sell the fund’s Russian stocks is given on the condition that the sale can be done in line with applicable sanctions.“
The fund’s ability to sell has been restricted since February 2022, when Norway’s finance ministry halted all Russian asset transactions following Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Norges Bank, the central bank of Norway managing the fund, requested permission earlier this week to sell parts of its Russian portfolio when possible, noting that “isolated transactions if and when divestment opportunities arise is currently the only way” to divest portions of the holdings.
Reuters says Russia’s Deputy Central Bank Governor Filipp Gabunia stated that selling assets in Russia requires Moscow’s approval with “compelling grounds.” Sales outside Russia can involve foreign buyers but will remain frozen.
Related:
- EU ready to cover $ 50 bn Ukraine loan if US withdraws, says Polish minister
- Diamond giants Botswana and Angola agree to push Russia out of market
- Norway approves $ 3.2 billion in aid to Ukraine in 2025
- Norway and Germany allocate $ 2.1 million to support energy resilience of small businesses in Ukraine
- Norway plans to increase aid to Ukraine next year to $ 2.7 billion
- Ukraine, Norway ink deal to accelerate arms production for Kyiv’s defense needs
- Norway’s € 500 million military aid package to Ukraine to include NASAMS, not only F-16s
- Reuters: EU plans stricter Russian sanctions enforcement amid Trump comeback concerns