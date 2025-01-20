Ukraine busts FSB spy ring led by Kyiv metro engineer

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has neutralized the Federal Security Service (FSB) spy network operating in Kyiv and Kharkiv oblasts. It was led by an engineer at the Kyiv Metro municipal enterprise. In 2015, during a meeting in Moscow, the FSB recruited him and put him in “standby mode” until the start of the Russian all-out war against Ukraine, according to the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine.

This case demonstrates how far in advance and thoroughly the Russians prepared for their war against Ukraine.

The group was involved in gathering intelligence on the Ukrainian Defense Forces and coordinating Russian airstrikes. The leader of the network was “reactivated” via messaging apps and tasked with forming a network to gather intelligence.

The group collected data on the locations and movements of Ukrainian troops and cargo, which was used to direct Russian missile and drone strikes.

The network involved several spies. A Kharkiv resident who was a former Ukrzaliznytsia employee monitored military train movements after deserting the army, a driver of international freight transport who provided coordinates of checkpoints and military units, and the leader’s mother and brother participated in the illegal activities.

The SBU stated that the leader personally directed missile strikes on Kyiv, which has been confirmed through intercepted communications.

The security agency arrested him in Kyiv and another spy in Kharkiv. The law enforcement seized their mobile phones containing evidence of collaboration with Russia and firearms that were sent for forensic examination.

The suspects face charges under Ukraine’s Criminal Code, including high treason by a group under martial law and justifying, denying, or glorifying Russian aggression against Ukraine. The court is currently considering pre-trial detention for all suspects.

