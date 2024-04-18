Eng
Polish citizen charged with aiding Russian plot to assassinate Zelenskyy

Ukrainian and Polish law enforcement cooperated to detain the Pole, who volunteered to work for the Russian military intelligence
byAlya Shandra
18/04/2024
2 minute read
Zelenskyy Ukraine
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: CNN. Screenshot from video.
Ukrainian law enforcement, in cooperation with Polish authorities, have detained a Polish citizen suspected of willingness to act in the interests of Russian special services by proposing an assassination attempt on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the suspect allegedly initiated contact with representatives of the Russian Armed Forces command and expressed readiness to work for Russian military intelligence.

He was tasked with collecting and transmitting information about the security of the Rzeszów-Jasionka airport in Poland. The aim was to aid Russian special services in planning a possible assassination attempt on Zelenskyy during his visit to Poland.

Ukrainian prosecutors and SBU officers informed their Polish colleagues about the potential criminal offense and provided key evidence as part of international legal assistance. He was identified and detained on the territory of Poland, according to the Ukrainian agencies.

The Polish Prosecutor’s Office has charged the detainee with willingness to act in the interests of a foreign intelligence service. On 18 April 2024, the District Court of Warsaw ordered his temporary arrest as a preventive measure.

The investigation is being conducted by the Internal Security Agency under the supervision of the National Prosecutor’s Office of Poland, with investigative actions ongoing.

