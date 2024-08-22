According to Deep State, a Ukrainian war monitoring group, Russian occupying forces seized control of three villages in the Donetsk region on 21 August 2024. The captured settlements are Komyshivka, Zavitne, and Novozhelanne.

In addition to these territorial gains, the Russian forces have also reportedly advanced near Mykolaivka in the Donetsk region, further solidifying their position in the area.

Deep State has also confirmed advancements by Ukrainian Defense Forces within Russia’s Kursk region.

These developments highlight the ongoing dynamics of the war, contradicting claims of some Western officials about allegedly not moving the frontline.

The Pokrovsk direction is currently the main Russian offensive objective and the only one where they are advancing slowly but steadily. Since the fall of Avdiivka in February 2024, Russians captured 31 nearby villages, advancing up to 28 on a narrow frontline section, more than halfway towards the next town, Pokrovsk.

At the same time, the advances are made at great costs, as Russian losses have reached record numbers in May-August 2024 since the beginning of the full-scale war.

At the same time, Ukraine launched its rapid offensive in Russia’s Kursk region, where it took control over 93 settlements as claimed by the Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Related: