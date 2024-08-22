Russo-Ukrainian war, day 910: Zelenskyy calls for swift weapons delivery as Ukraine advances in Kursk

Exclusive

Budget crunch: Will Germany keep supporting Ukraine?. As Ukraine’s forces push into Russia’s Kursk Oblast, a bombshell report from the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung alleging Germany’s halt of aid to Kyiv has sent shockwaves through Europe and ignited fierce debate in Berlin.

Ukraine ratifies Rome Statute: how it aids prosecuting Russian war crimes. After two decades of hesitation, Ukraine has finally ratified the Rome Statute, potentially unleashing a flood of war crime prosecutions against Russian perpetrators in the International Criminal Court.

“Not about banning.” Theologian unpacks Ukraine’s new anti-Russian church law. Ukraine’s religious landscape faces a seismic shift with new legislation, but it’s not the blanket ban many expect. A theological expert unpacks the law’s true nature and potential outcomes.

Military

Russian forces capture three villages in Donetsk region, Ukraine advances in Russia’s Kursk area — DeepState. Russians advanced by up to 1.5 km on a 4-km wide frontline section in the Pokrovsk direction.

Ukrainian drones reportedly attack airfield in Russia’s Volgograd Oblast. Local telegram channels shared videos of fire and secondary explosions in the area of Marinovka airfield.

Russian forces bomb their own villages occupied by Ukraine in the Kursk Oblast — General Staff. Russia dropped 27 guided bombs on its own territory since morning.

Ukrainian military hit Russian S-300 air defense system in Rostov Oblast. Russian troops use the S-300 complexes to strike at Ukrainian cities, destroying residential buildings and terrorizing the civilian population.

ISW: Russia shifting troops from Chasiv Yar to Kursk Oblast. Chasiv Yar, a key road and rail network connecting the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, has been a crucial area in Ukraine’s frontline, where heavy fighting were happening.

Russia transfers conscript soldiers from Siberia to Kursk Oblast. Relatives of conscript soldiers from Siberia have confirmed that new recruits are being transferred to the Kursk Oblast as the Ukrainian military advances in the region.

Frontline report: Ukraine strikes Russian airfields, destroys fighter jets. Ukrainian forces destroyed a Mig-31 supersonic interceptor capable of carrying Kinzhal ballistic missiles at the Savasleyka airfield, potentially impacting Russia’s ability to strike Ukrainian cities.

Sumy sees fewer Russian attacks from contested Kursk, more from Belgorod, data show. Sumy Oblast has seen a decrease in cross-border shelling from Russia’s Kursk Oblast, and an increase from Belgorod. While the southern front has experienced reduced intensity, the Pokrovsk sector in Donetsk Oblast experienced a rise in Russian ground attacks, per official data.

Intelligence and technology

Ukrainian GUR reportedly strikes Russian Savasleyka airfield again, destroying three aircraft. According to Ukrainska Pravda, citing its sources in HUR, the new attack happened on 16 August, following the previous attack on 13 August. One MiG-31 and two Il-76 aircraft were reportedly destroyed.

International

Zelenskyy says not all promised weapons arrive at the time of crucial operations. “The discussions have been going on for too long, and decisions are finally needed,” he said, referring also to the allocation of $50 billion from Russian assets for defense needs.

Switzerland joins latest EU sanctions against Russia. Continuing its shift from neutrality, Switzerland expanded its sanctions against Russia, adopting a portion of the 14th EU sanctions package.

US announces 24th Ramstein meeting take place on 6 September. The US Secretary of Defense will convene the 24th gathering of the Ramstein group on 6 September, which oversees the supply of weapons to Ukraine.

Indian PM Modi to offer mediation in Russia-Ukraine war during Kyiv trip. Modi’s trip to Ukraine marks the first visit by an Indian prime minister to the country since diplomatic relations were established 30 years ago.

Humanitarian and social impact

Ukraine’s city Ternopil faces elevated air pollution levels following Russian attack on fuel tank. Following the Russian attack on 20 August 2024, the Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention has detected increased levels of chlorine and hydrochloric acid in the city’s atmospheric air, raising health concerns for residents.

Kyiv was on air alert three times overnight, air defense deployed in suburbs of capital. Ukrainian officials report successful interception of Russian drones near Kyiv, while other oblasts, Kherson and Kharkiv, suffer casualties and infrastructure damage.

Russian troops shell Malokaterinovka village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring four children. A Russian attack on a children’s cafe in Zaporizhzhia Oblast resulted in the death of a 14-year-old boy and injuries to six other children, local officials report.

Political and legal developments

Orthodox Church of Ukraine leader urges Moscow-affiliated parishes to sever ties with Moscow and unite amid new law. Metropolitan Epifaniy, head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), said he is open to dialogue with the “Ukrainian Orthodox Church” (UOC), which is a separate organization affiliated with Moscow. His statement comes amid the passage of a new law banning religious organizations affiliated with Russia. The law, approved by the Ukrainian parliament on 20 August 2024, could potentially affect the UOC if it doesn’t sever ties with Moscow.

Ukraine’s Parliament ratifies Rome Statute. Ukraine signed the Statute in 2000, but until today, it hasn’t been ratified by the Parliament. The ratification will allow Ukraine to play a role in shaping the International Criminal Court, including the election of judges.

New developments

Mayor of Moscow claims one of largest attempts to attack Russian capital. Multiple Russian oblasts, including Moscow, Bryansk, and Tula, reported drone interceptions overnight, according to local officials.

