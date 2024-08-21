Ukrainian military hit Russian S-300 air defense system in Rostov Oblast

Ukrainian naval forces struck a Russian S-300 air defense system overnight on 21 August near the town of Novoshakhtinsk in Russia’s Rostov Oblast.

Russian troops use the S-300 complexes to strike at Ukrainian cities, destroying residential buildings and terrorizing the civilian population.

According to Ukraine’s General Staff of the Armed Forces, the Ukrainian military is currently determining the consequences of the strike.

The governor of Rostov Oblast, Vasily Golubev, said earlier that a missile had been shot down in the region. Local Telegram channels also said that an explosion woke up residents.

Russia has reportedly lost 928 air defense systems since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, according to the General Staff.

