Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukrainian military hit Russian S-300 air defense system in Rostov Oblast

Russian troops use the S-300 complexes to strike at Ukrainian cities, destroying residential buildings and terrorizing the civilian population.
byMaria Tril
21/08/2024
1 minute read
air defense system S-300
Russian air defense system S-300. Credit: InfoResist
Ukrainian military hit Russian S-300 air defense system in Rostov Oblast

Ukrainian naval forces struck a Russian S-300 air defense system overnight on 21 August near the town of Novoshakhtinsk in Russia’s Rostov Oblast.

Russian troops use the S-300 complexes to strike at Ukrainian cities, destroying residential buildings and terrorizing the civilian population.

According to Ukraine’s General Staff of the Armed Forces, the Ukrainian military is currently determining the consequences of the strike.

The governor of Rostov Oblast, Vasily Golubev, said earlier that a missile had been shot down in the region. Local Telegram channels also said that an explosion woke up residents.

Russia has reportedly lost 928 air defense systems since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, according to the General Staff.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!