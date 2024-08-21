Ukrainian GUR reportedly strikes Russian Savasleyka airfield again, destroying three aircraft

On 16 August 2024, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense (GUR) reportedly conducted a special operation targeting the Savasleyka military airfield in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod region. This marks the second attack on the airfield in a week, according to an unnamed source within Ukrainian military intelligence quoted by Ukrainska Pravda.

The source claims that the operation, carried out using kamikaze drones, resulted in the destruction of three aircraft: one MiG-31 and two Il-76 transport planes. Additionally, up to five aircraft, likely MiG-31K/I models, were damaged in the attack. However, it’s important to note that no video evidence or official confirmation of these claims has been provided at this time.

This latest strike follows a previous attack on the Savasleyka airfield on 13 August, which reportedly damaged a fuel storage facility and a MiG-31K/I aircraft. Satellite intelligence at the time of the earlier attack indicated the presence of 11 MiG-31K/I fighters, one Il-76 transport aircraft, and five Mi-8 and Mi-24 helicopters at the airfield.

Savasleyka is a Russian military airfield located in the Nizhny Novgorod region, approximately 400 kilometers east of Moscow. The airfield is known to host strategic aircraft, including those capable of carrying Kinzhal hypersonic missiles. The Kinzhal is a nuclear-capable air-launched ballistic missile system, typically carried by specially modified MiG-31K fighter jets.

