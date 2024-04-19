Eng
Eng

Drones attack Russian factory that produced missile fuel

Geolocated footage suggests a workshop was on fire at the Kamensk chemical factory
byAlya Shandra
19/04/2024
1 minute read
kamensk factory drone attack
Geolocation of the building on fire in Kamensk. Credit: Dnipro Ostint
On 18 April, three unknown drones were reported to attack the Kamensk chemical factory in Rostov Oblast, which produced fuel for solid-fueled ballistic missiles.

The attack comes amid Ukraine’s development of domestic long-range drones for strikes on Russian military objects amid a prohibition of its Western allies to use their weapons on Russian soil.

According to Astra citing its sources, an administrative building at the factory was damaged, while three drones were shot down. The governor of Rostov Oblast reported an attack at 2 AM.

However, the OSINT channel Dnipro Osint reported that the drone fell on an administrative building, and at least one workshop was on fire.

kamensk attack drones
The geolocated location of the fire. Credit: Dnipro Osint

According to Astra, in 2011, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) partially declassified data related to the creation of the RT-2 solid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile (SS-13 Savage in the US classification) in the USSR. In the CIA documents, the Kamensk-Shakhtinsky plant is listed as the place of production of composite fuel for rocket engines of this type and the location of test facilities, Novaya Gazeta reported in 2021.

