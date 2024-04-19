Drones attack Russian factory that produced missile fuel

On 18 April, three unknown drones were reported to attack the Kamensk chemical factory in Rostov Oblast, which produced fuel for solid-fueled ballistic missiles.

The attack comes amid Ukraine’s development of domestic long-range drones for strikes on Russian military objects amid a prohibition of its Western allies to use their weapons on Russian soil.

According to Astra citing its sources, an administrative building at the factory was damaged, while three drones were shot down. The governor of Rostov Oblast reported an attack at 2 AM.

However, the OSINT channel Dnipro Osint reported that the drone fell on an administrative building, and at least one workshop was on fire.

According to Astra, in 2011, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) partially declassified data related to the creation of the RT-2 solid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile (SS-13 Savage in the US classification) in the USSR. In the CIA documents, the Kamensk-Shakhtinsky plant is listed as the place of production of composite fuel for rocket engines of this type and the location of test facilities, Novaya Gazeta reported in 2021.

