Ukrainian Defense Forces control over 1,250 square kilometers and 92 settlements in Kursk Oblast, says Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced during a briefing with leaders of foreign diplomatic missions that Ukrainian defense forces now control over 1,250 square kilometers and 92 settlements in the Kursk region of Russia.

On 6 August, Ukrainian troops launched an offensive in the Kursk region, aiming to establish a buffer zone to protect the Ukrainian border from Russian shelling. The rapid advance into Russian territory caused disorganization among its military units stationed near the border or in the rear. Ukrainian forces have also captured some Russian soldiers, Militarnyi reports.

In the early hours of the offensive, the 80th Air Assault Brigade, supported by tanks and coordinated with other Ukrainian forces, captured the “Sudzha” border checkpoint. Surviving Russian soldiers, along with their wounded, surrendered. The Ukrainian government has already established the first military command in the Ukrainian-controlled part of the Kursk region.

“Ukrainian troops continue the defensive operation in certain areas of the Kursk region. Today, our forces control over 1,250 square kilometers of enemy territory and 92 settlements. We are reinforcing our positions, stabilizing certain areas, and replenishing the exchange fund for Ukraine,” stated Zelenskyy.

He added that this military operation has become the most significant investment in the process of freeing Ukrainians from Russian captivity.

“We have already captured the largest number of Russian prisoners in a single operation, which is a significant achievement and one of our goals, and our actions continue,” the president noted.

Zelenskyy mentioned that it is impossible to publicly disclose which Ukrainian units are involved in specific areas of Kursk Oblast.

“But I am grateful to each unit. I want to thank all our heroes on behalf of all of us,” said Zelenskyy.

The Ukrainian president says the Russian border near Sumy Oblast has been largely cleared of Russian military presence, which has also been among the operation’s tactical goals.

