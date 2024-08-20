Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukrainian Defense Forces control over 1,250 square kilometers and 92 settlements in Kursk Oblast, says Zelenskyy

The Kursk incursion has effectively disrupted Russian military positions and created a buffer zone along the Russia-Ukraine border.
byOlena Mukhina
20/08/2024
2 minute read
Kursk offensive: "I'm living every soldier's dream," says Ukrainian fighter
Ukrainian soldiers in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. Photo: https://t.me/yigal_levin
Ukrainian Defense Forces control over 1,250 square kilometers and 92 settlements in Kursk Oblast, says Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced during a briefing with leaders of foreign diplomatic missions that Ukrainian defense forces now control over 1,250 square kilometers and 92 settlements in the Kursk region of Russia.

On 6 August, Ukrainian troops launched an offensive in the Kursk region, aiming to establish a buffer zone to protect the Ukrainian border from Russian shelling. The rapid advance into Russian territory caused disorganization among its military units stationed near the border or in the rear. Ukrainian forces have also captured some Russian soldiers, Militarnyi reports.

In the early hours of the offensive, the 80th Air Assault Brigade, supported by tanks and coordinated with other Ukrainian forces, captured the “Sudzha” border checkpoint. Surviving Russian soldiers, along with their wounded, surrendered. The Ukrainian government has already established the first military command in the Ukrainian-controlled part of the Kursk region.

“Ukrainian troops continue the defensive operation in certain areas of the Kursk region. Today, our forces control over 1,250 square kilometers of enemy territory and 92 settlements. We are reinforcing our positions, stabilizing certain areas, and replenishing the exchange fund for Ukraine,” stated Zelenskyy.

He added that this military operation has become the most significant investment in the process of freeing Ukrainians from Russian captivity.

“We have already captured the largest number of Russian prisoners in a single operation, which is a significant achievement and one of our goals, and our actions continue,” the president noted.

Zelenskyy mentioned that it is impossible to publicly disclose which Ukrainian units are involved in specific areas of Kursk Oblast.

“But I am grateful to each unit. I want to thank all our heroes on behalf of all of us,” said Zelenskyy.

The Ukrainian president says the Russian border near Sumy Oblast has been largely cleared of Russian military presence, which has also been among the operation’s tactical goals.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts