Ukraine’s city Ternopil faces elevated air pollution levels following Russian attack on fuel tank

The attack, which occurred during the night of 20 August 2024, targeted “an industrial facility” in the Ternopil region. The head of Ternopil emergency service later clarified that Russian forces struck a fuel tank. 90 rescue workers and 20 units of equipment were deployed to the scene. The fire was localized by morning but had significant environmental consequences.

As of 10:30 AM on 21 August 2024, measurements show that the maximum permissible concentration of chlorine and hydrochloric acid in the air continues to be exceeded in various parts of Ternopil. Chlorine levels were 4 to 10 times above normal immediately following the attack.

In response to this situation, the Ternopil Regional State Administration is urging residents to take precautionary measures. Citizens are advised to limit outdoor activities and keep windows closed. This is especially important for children, the elderly, and those with chronic lung conditions.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported as a result of this attack.

