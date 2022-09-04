Russian occupiers place military bases in occupied Melitopol’s schools

According to Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov, Russian occupiers have placed their military bases in 5 schools in the center of occupied Melitopol.

“Such a September 1 as this year has never happened in Melitopol. All schools were surrounded by military personnel, entrance to schools was through metal detectors, parents were almost not allowed in,” Fedorov said. “5 schools in Melitopol, where military bases, barracks and ammunition depots of the Rashtists are located in the center of the city, will definitely not work.”