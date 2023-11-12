Ukraine’s Intelligence: explosions in occupied Melitopol killed two Russian officers

On 11 November, representatives of the resistance movement blew up the Russian-occupied premises of the “Nova Poshta” (Ukraine’s largest privately-owned postal service) in the Russian-occupied Melitopol, Ukrainian Main Intelligence Directorate reported.

According to Ukraine’s Intelligence, an explosion at the occupiers’ headquarters killed at least three Russian National Guard officers. Information on other Russian losses is being clarified.

The Russians set up their headquarters in the building of the “Nova Poshta” office on Dontsov Street (the occupiers call it Pavel Sudoplatov Street) in Russian-occupied Melitopol.

The local resistance movement attacked the headquarters during a meeting of the Russian occupiers, FSB and Russian National Guard officers.

“An hour before the meeting, the Russians blocked traffic on the adjacent stretch of road from the Melitopol Auto-Hydro-Aggregate (AGAT) enterprise to the former Melitopol Refrigeration Plant Refma,” Ukraine’s Main Intelligence reported.

The Russian occupiers turned both industrial facilities into a military base, they added.

