Explosions reported in Russia-occupied Luhansk [video]

On 16 July, local residents have reported a series of explosions in Luhansk. Russian sources has claimed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have attacked Luhansk, according to Ukrainska Pravda.
Local residents and Russian propagandists have reported series of explosions in the city of Luhansk on 16 July
Russian sources has claimed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have attacked Luhansk https://t.co/KJ9udSAjRS pic.twitter.com/GSqJTi7m1N
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 16, 2023
Besides, on July 16, explosions were reported in Russia-occupied Mariupol and Berdiansk in Ukraine’s south.
Tags: explosions, Luhansk