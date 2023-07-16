Explosions reported in Russia-occupied Luhansk [video]

Local residents and Russian propagandists have reported explosions in the city of Luhansk.

On 16 July, local residents have reported a series of explosions in Luhansk. Russian sources has claimed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have attacked Luhansk, according to Ukrainska Pravda.

Besides, on July 16, explosions were reported in Russia-occupied Mariupol and Berdiansk in Ukraine’s south.

Tags: explosions, Luhansk