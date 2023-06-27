Freight train derailed after railway blast in occupied Crimea

The explosion in Kirovo district targets Russia’s supply route to its occupation army in Ukraine’s south-east.

On June, 27 the Kremlin-appointed “head” of occupied Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, claims railroad tracks were blown up in the Kirovo region, in eastern Crimea Ria Novosti reported.

According to the source, there are no injured or victims. Repair works are expected to take 4 to 8 hours, Aksyonov said. He doesn’t report the cause of the damage in the official statement.

At the same time, Russian local Telegram channels inform that an explosion could have caused the damage to the railroad tracks. As a result, the first car of a freight train derailed on the Petrovo-Vladyslavivka stretch.

Such “partisan” attacks happen regularly in occupied Crimea.

Recently Euromaidan Press informed that someone blew up a railway line in Stepove village in Russian-occupied Crimea on 21 June. Following the explosion, a Ukrainian Intelligence source commented to Babel that there would be more such explosions.

The attacks come amid Ukraine’s counteroffensive, which Ukrainian officials say will also target the Ukrainian peninsula, occupied by Russia since 2014.

The rail connection between occupied Crimea and Russia is crucial for supplies to Russia’s occupation army in Ukraine’s south-east.

Earlier, four “partisan” rail attacks also destroyed a railway Russia used to connect Crimea with its troops in occupied territories of Ukraine.

Tags: Crimea, explosion, partisans, railway