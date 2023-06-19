Car explosion injures Russian-installed official of Zaporizhzhia Oblast ~~

Vladymyr Epifanov, an aide to the Russian-imposed deputy minister of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Source: Operativniy ZSU Telegram channel
On 19 June, Russian Telegram channels reported that Vladymyr Epifanov, an aide to the Russian-imposed deputy minister of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Oblast, was injured after his car exploded in occupied Crimea.
According to RFE/RL, Epifanov, his secretary, and his bodyguard were hospitalized with severe burns covering 30 percent of their bodies. The incident happened after a gas tank in their car exploded.
Earlier, four presumably partisan rail attacks took place in Russian or Russian-occupied territories. One of them destroyed one of two railways that Russia uses to connect Crimea with its troops in occupied mainland Ukraine.
