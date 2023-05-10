Explosions skyrocket in Russia ahead of Ukraine’s planned counteroffensive: MAP

Screenshot of map of explosions in Russia since 26 February by Liga.net

14 explosions, presumably caused by drone attacks or saboteurs, were reported in the first nine days of May alone, not counting the persistent stream of blasts in occupied Crimea.

In the wake of the Ukrainian Main Intelligence Directorate’s official announcement of a planned counteroffensive in spring 2023, a notable increase in explosive incidents on Russian territory has been reported. The Ukrainian outlet LIGA.net has created an interactive map of the incidents. Presumably caused by drone attacks or saboteurs, they have escalated in frequency, with 14 such incidents recorded within the first nine days of May; 14 were also reported in the entire month of April.

The data, collected from 26 February until 7 May, includes successful drone attacks, explosions, and acts of sabotage. However, it does not cover incidents reported by Russian propaganda outlets or those likely resulting from environmental issues or human factors. “Cases of dozens of shot down drones and prevented numerous acts of sabotage reported almost daily by Russian propagandist media did not make it to the map,” states LIGA.net.

Geographically, the Belgorod Oblast, with 11 recorded incidents, stands out as the most “explosive” region in Russia, followed by Bryansk with nine incidents, and Krasnodar Krai with five. Most targets within Russia are infrastructure objects, including power facilities and railway infrastructure. Specifically, Bryansk Oblast appears to be especially prone to such incidents, with freight trains derailing due to explosions two days in a row.

Following a relatively peaceful March with only five recorded incidents, there has been a surge in these incidents since mid-April, primarily targeting power facilities.

In contrast, despite the escalation in Russia, the amount of explosions in the occupied Crimea remain consistently high, LIGA.net says.

Recent explosions in Russia and occupied Crimea

