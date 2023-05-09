Final plans for counteroffensive not yet approved by Zelenskyy – Ukraine Security Council Secretary

Oleksii Danilov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), an illustrative image/ Source: Getty Images

The final plans for the anticipated counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including the timing and directions of troop movement, have not yet been approved by the country’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This was stated by Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the Security and Defense Council, on the national telethon, Liga reports.

“When someone starts talking about something, even from respected Western institutions, believe me: no people know exactly all our plans today. Because the final plans have not yet been approved,” he said.

According to the NSDC Secretary, several options for a counteroffensive are currently being elaborated, and “depending on the circumstances existing at a given time, certain decisions will be made.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken believes that Ukraine has what it needs to retake its territory successfully.

Tags: counteroffensive, Danilov, NSDC