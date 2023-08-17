Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

General Staff: Ukrainian Forces consolidate gains further south from the recently liberated Urozhayne

Ukraine’s defense forces are advancing in three areas, have secured territory south of the important town of Urozhayne. A military spokesman marking continued momentum in Ukraine’s counteroffensive.
byMaria Tril
17/08/2023
2 minute read
Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy \ Telegram
Ukraine’s defense forces continue the offensive in three directions and have made progress south of Urozhayne, consolidating their positions, Andriy Kovalov, spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said.

According to Andriy Kovalov, Ukrainian defense forces continue to conduct offensive operations in the Bakhmut, Melitopol, and Berdiansk directions.

“In the area south of Urozhayne, they have progressed and are consolidating their positions. In the Bakhmut sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to conduct offensive operations south of Bakhmut, consolidating their positions,” he added.

Andriy Kovalov stressed that the Russians carried out unsuccessful offensives in Avdiivka and Maryinka. He added that Russia’s army suffered significant losses in personnel, weapons, and equipment, moving units and troops, and using reserves.

In his report, Andriy Kovalov also said that Ukrainian defense forces continue to hold back the Russian offensive in Kupiansk, Lyman, and on the northern flank of the Bakhmut sector.

On the morning of 16 August, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar confirmed that the Ukrainian forces had liberated the village of Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast, on the southern front.

https://twitter.com/EuromaidanPress/status/1691770780336709848?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1691770780336709848%7Ctwgr%5Ee5fe29cc845eb64f22e160aad49451ce60bb9f09%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Feuromaidanpress.com%2F2023%2F08%2F16%2Fliberation-of-urozhaine-confirmed-by-ukraine-defense-ministry%2F

In addition, the General Staff reports that Russians have intensified filtration measures in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson Oblast. In the village of Hola Prystan, Kherson Oblast, they announced a ban on any civilian movements from 15 August to 26 between Hola Prystan and the Kinburnska Kosa.

Distance between Hola Prystan and the Kinburnska Kosa.

Russians are also conducting massive searches of homes and phone checks of residents. According to General Staff, the occupiers are mainly focused on monitoring residents who have SIM cards of Ukrainian mobile operators.

