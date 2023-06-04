Ukrainian counteroffensive will result in Kyiv taking back its territories, top White House official says – CNN

Ukrainian soldiers learn to fire a British Army AS90, a 155mm mobile artillery system, as part of their training in the UK. Photo: NATO

The US believes the Ukrainian Army will meet with success in a long-awaited counteroffensive, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in an interview with CNN.

The Ukrainian assault against Russian forces will result in Kyiv taking back its “strategically significant territory,” he added.

According to Sullivan, the developments on the battlefield will have a “major impact” on any potential negotiations in the future.

Tags: counteroffensive, Ukraine