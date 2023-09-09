Ukrainian military on gains near Robotyne: “Not quickly, but we’re squeezing the enemy out”

Ukrainian troops continue to advance near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast while the Russian invaders are unsuccessfully trying to regain their lost ground. This was stated by Oleksandr Stupun, spokesperson for the Joint Press Centre of the Tauria Defence Forces, on the national telethon on 9 September, according to Liga.

“We continue to push the enemy back. Not quickly, but there are some successes,” he said.

Shupun says the Russians are redeploying airborne troops in the direction of Robotyne, trying to regain their lost positions, but to no avail.

He also outlined the situation in the Avdiivka and Mariinka sectors in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk Oblast. According to him, Russia is using many Storm-Z units there:

“The enemy made ten unsuccessful attempts to dislodge our units from their positions over the last day [8 September]. They keep trying [to carry out assaults] in the areas of Novokalynove, Krasnohorivka, and Prechystivka in Donetsk Oblast,” Shupun said.

Footage of the Ukrainian🇺🇦 47th Brigade entering the village of Robotyne

📹https://t.co/9C7MpjUSFc pic.twitter.com/fYrQpuDt3p — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 22, 2023

On 22 August, soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade entered Robotyne with fighting and organized the evacuation of civilians. Later, a video showed the soldiers installing a national flag in the village.

On 28 August, the Ministry of Defence officially confirmed the liberation of Robotyne.

Read also: