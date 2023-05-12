Ukraine would like to reclaim its lands “by winter” but won’t set a time limit – Security Council Secretary

Oleksii Danilov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), an illustrative image/ Source: Getty Images

A Ukrainian top security official says Ukraine would like to liberate all occupied territories before winter. However, it may take several counteroffensive operations, so Ukraine will not set a time limit.

In his interview with the Azerbaijani newspaper Report, Oleksii Danilov, the secretary of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council, reiterated that the final plan of the highly anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive still needs approval:

“The military has several options, and which one [of them] will be used for any given operation depends on many factors. If someone says they know the location of the operation, they are lying, because it will be known only after approval by the Commander-in-Chief,” he said, adding that “The [military] action will begin at the right time, with all factors considered. Not earlier or later, but exactly on time.”

Ukraine’s overall plan is to liberate all of its territories currently occupied by Russia, according to Danilov.

“By winter, we want the war to be completely over… […] We have a master plan to liberate all our territories from the terrorists who attacked us. The only question is time. Whether there will be one operation or several depends on many circumstances. We won’t set a time limit; we will fight for as long as it takes, “

