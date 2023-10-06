Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

General Staff: Ukrainian Forces achieve ‘partial success’ west of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Ukraine continued offensive near Bakhmut and in Zaporizhzhia direction, claiming minor territorial advances in recent days.
byMaria Tril
06/10/2023
1 minute read
Assessed control of terrain around Robotyne and Pyatykhatky as of 5 October. Photo: ISW
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

On 5 October, Ukrainian forces continued offensive operations near Bakhmut and in the Melitopol direction, western Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Ukrainian General Staff reported.

According to the General Staff, Ukrainian defenders achieved successes east of Andriivka, 10km southwest of Bakhmut.

Ukrainian Tavriysk Group of Forces Spokesperson Colonel Oleksandr Shtupun reported that Ukrainian forces achieved partial success west of Robotyne, 10km south of Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Shtupun also reported that Russian forces continued attempting to regain lost positions west of Verbove and southeast of Mala Tokmachka, 9km southeast of Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Meanwhile, Russian milbloggers said that Ukrainian forces attempted to advance along the Robotyne-Verbove line, near Novoprokopivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and in the Kopani direction, Kherson Oblast. However, Russian milbloggers claimed that Ukrainian forces made limited advances along the Kopani-Robotyne-Verbove line on 4 October.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts