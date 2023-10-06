General Staff: Ukrainian Forces achieve ‘partial success’ west of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast

On 5 October, Ukrainian forces continued offensive operations near Bakhmut and in the Melitopol direction, western Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Ukrainian General Staff reported.

According to the General Staff, Ukrainian defenders achieved successes east of Andriivka, 10km southwest of Bakhmut.

Ukrainian Tavriysk Group of Forces Spokesperson Colonel Oleksandr Shtupun reported that Ukrainian forces achieved partial success west of Robotyne, 10km south of Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Shtupun also reported that Russian forces continued attempting to regain lost positions west of Verbove and southeast of Mala Tokmachka, 9km southeast of Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Meanwhile, Russian milbloggers said that Ukrainian forces attempted to advance along the Robotyne-Verbove line, near Novoprokopivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and in the Kopani direction, Kherson Oblast. However, Russian milbloggers claimed that Ukrainian forces made limited advances along the Kopani-Robotyne-Verbove line on 4 October.

