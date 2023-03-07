Russia lost five times more soldiers under Bakhmut than Ukraine, NATO estimates

For every Ukrainian soldier killed defending Bakhmut, Russian forces have lost at least five, a NATO official told CNN, adding that this ratio was an informed estimate based on intelligence.

The official spoke to CNN on the condition they remain anonymous because they are not allowed to discuss this intelligence. Despite the favorable ratio, they also said Ukraine was suffering significant losses defending the city.

Yesterday, Ukraine’s top generals vowed to continue defending Bakhmut, and the Ukrainian outpost has been visited by Ukraine’s ground forces commander.

Meanwhile, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Monday that the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut was of more symbolic than operational importance, and its fall would not necessarily mean that Moscow had regained the initiative in the war.

