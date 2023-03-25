Russia’s assault on Bakhmut stymied by attrition, it shifts to Avdiivka, Kreminna – UK intel

In its latest intelligence update, the British Defense Ministry says that the ongoing Russian assault on the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast has “largely stalled” primarily due to “extreme attrition of the Russian force.” Instead, Russia has likely “shifted its operational focus” toward’s Donetsk’s Avdiivka and Luhansk’s Kreminna-Svatove sector.

The ministry tweeted:

  • “Russia’s assault on the Donbas town of Bakhmut has largely stalled. This is likely primarily a result of extreme attrition of the Russian force. Ukraine has also suffered heavy casualties during its defence.”
  • “The Russian situation has also likely been made worse by tensions between the Russian Ministry of Defence and Wagner Group, both of whom contribute troops in the sector.”
  • “Russia has likely shifted its operational focus towards Avdiivka, south of Bakhmut, and to the [Kreminna]-Svatove sector in the north, areas where Russia likely only aspires to stabilise its front line. This suggests an overall return to a more defensive operational design after inconclusive results from its attempts to conduct a general offensive since January 2023.”

