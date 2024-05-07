Protesters rally in The Hague demanding trial for Putin

Several dozen protesters gathered outside The Hague’s Peace Palace, calling for Vladimir Putin to be tried for war crimes rather than re-elected. The rally coincided with Putin’s inauguration day, turning it into a stage for global outcry.

Participants, many from Germany, showcased a striking carnival float depicting Putin in a striped prison uniform, complete with blood-stained hands and shackled by a ball and chain. The group, waving Ukrainian flags and bearing placards that read “Putin to The Hague,” voiced a strong message against the Russian leader, Sky News reports.

Dina Musina, an activist from a Berlin-based NGO that supports Russian prisoners, emphasized the importance of the demonstration. “We need to raise awareness about Putin’s crimes internationally; he must be held accountable,” she stated.

The International Criminal Court (ICC), located near the protest site in The Hague, had previously issued arrest warrants in March 2023 for Putin and the Russian Children’s Commissioner, Maria Lvova-Belova. They are accused of war crimes, specifically relating to the abduction of Ukrainian children.

