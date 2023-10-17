Military: Ukrainian forces destroyed three Russian Su-25 fighter jets last week

Soldiers of Ukraine’s Tavria operational-strategic group of forces destroyed another Russian Su-25 attack aircraft over Donetsk Oblast on 15 October, the third such jet shot down in the last week.

General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of the Tavria group of forces, reported the latest Su-25 downing on 16 October.

Over the past day, Russia conducted two missile and 35 air strikes, engaged in 47 firefights, and carried out 906 artillery bombardments in the Tavria sector, Tarnavskyi said.

Tavria missile and artillery units completed 1,321 fire missions over the period.

In the last 24 hours, Ukrainian troops neutralized 472 Russian militaries in the Tavria sector. They also destroyed 36 pieces of Russian military equipment, including four armored vehicles, eight artillery systems, one air defense asset, the Su-25 jet, 13 UAVs, six trucks, and one special equipment unit, along with a Russian ammo depot.

On 10 October, Ukraine’s General Staff reported in its frontline update that the Ukrainian Army repelled counterattacks of the Russian troops in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts and downed SU-25 fighter aircraft.

On 13 October, Ukraine’s Armed Forces shot down a Russian SU-25 fighter jet and an Orlan-10 reconnaissance drone.

