“Army of drones” project’s UAVs hit 428 pieces of Russian equipment in one week

“Russians have lost 101 howitzers, 88 armored vehicles, 75 tanks, and a lot of other equipment” Ukraine’s Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said.
byIryna Voichuk
16/10/2023
1 minute read
Ukrainian drone operators. Credit: Ukraine’s General Staff
Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov reported that the Ukrainian military, using UAVs provided by the “Army of Drones” project, destroyed and damaged 428 pieces of Russian equipment during the week of 9-15 October.

“Drones proved to be highly effective in defense and destruction of equipment during the Russian offensive on Avdiivka. Russians have lost 101 howitzers, 88 armored vehicles, 75 tanks, and a lot of other equipment,” Fedorov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Small drones, big impact: Ukraine boosts use of FPV drones on battlefield

The “Army of Drones” is a joint project of the Ukrainian General Staff, the State Special Communications Service, the Ministry of Digital Transformation, and the Defence Ministry to procure UAVs for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Fedorov also thanked the defenders of Ukraine, saying, “I am grateful to our heroes who are holding the line in extremely difficult conditions and actively smashing the occupiers.

On 28 September, Fedorov announced in the video that the “Army of drones” project sent another batch of more than 1,700 drones to the front.

Read also:

