Ukraine continues to control westernmost part of Bakhmut – Defense Ministry

Map of the situation on Bakhmut's western outskirts as of 20 and 22 May 2023, according to Deepstatemap.
On 22 May, Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar again reiterated that Ukrainian troops maintain control of “certain facilities and the detached home neighborhood in the ‘Airplane’ area” in Bakhmut. She claimed Ukrainian control over the mentioned easternmost area of Bakhmut on 20 and 21 May.
“The situation in the Bakhmut sector has not changed significantly since yesterday. The fighting continues,” she wrote, adding that “The enemy is conducting a cleanup in the areas of the city he has taken control of.”
Also, fighting for the dominant heights on the northern and southern flanks continues, with Ukrainian forces not allowing the Russians to gain a foothold there, according to her. The Russian forces are deploying additional forces and equipment.
The latest update of the military map by the OSINT project Deepstatemap, however, shows Russian recent gains in the city with its Ukrainian-controlled part much smaller than two days ago.
