Latvia donates €100,000 worth of communication equipment to Ukraine as part of IT coalition

Latvia has donated communication equipment valued at approximately €100,000. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense announced this contribution, highlighting its critical role in enhancing the operational efficiency of its brigades.

Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Transformation, Digital Development, and Digitization, Kateryna Chernohorenko, emphasized the importance of international support in these efforts, “Thanks to our partners, we continue to meet the tactical needs of our units. This new batch of equipment from Latvia will aid in establishing communication along the frontline.”

This donation is part of a broader initiative under the IT Coalition, a specialized group within the Defense Contact Group of Ukraine led by Estonia and Luxembourg. The coalition’s primary aim is to support the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces in the areas of IT, communications, and cybersecurity.

Previously, Latvia had also provided laptops as part of the IT Coalition’s efforts to modernize logistical processes and deploy systems based on SAP software.

In related developments, the Netherlands has recently joined the military coalition providing advanced unmanned technology to Ukraine, enhancing its offensive capabilities in the ongoing war with Russia.

In February, member states of the coalition completed the signing of a cooperation agreement to build IT capabilities in Ukraine, further solidifying the international support for Ukraine’s defense sector.

Read also: