Russo-Ukrainian war, day 804: Denmark will send first F-16 to Ukraine this summer, Ukraine drones target Russian railway

Ukraine now has drones rescuing fallen drones from hazardous battlefields. In a remarkable display of ingenuity, a Ukrainian unit is now using drones equipped with ropes and grappling hooks to retrieve fallen drones from minefields and enemy-controlled areas, reducing the risk to soldiers’ lives.

Record Ukrainian Easter amid Russian threat. PHOTO REPORT. Easter celebrations in Lviv served not only as a respite from the hardships of war but also as a powerful manifestation of the very Ukrainian identity that Russia seeks to erase.

The G7’s frozen asset fiasco: a masterclass in self-sabotage. The G7’s strategy of using frozen Russian assets as leverage has been a dismal failure, undermining Ukraine’s defense efforts and emboldening Russia’s aggression. It’s time for Western leaders to abandon this misguided approach and take decisive action.

Why Ukraine’s battle is crucial for dismantling the global “”axis of evil””. Ukraine’s role in the global geopolitical chessboard is pivotal; if it falls to Russia, defense expert Mykhailo Samus warns, the resulting shift would empower an aggressive alliance led by China, North Korea, and Iran.

Military

Ukraine targets two Russian artillery units, downs a Kh-59 missile over past day. Ukrainian troops successfully repelled multiple Russian assaults while targeting artillery units and other military equipment.

As of 07 May 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 476460 (+1160) Tanks: 7405 (+25) APV: 14227 (+14) Artillery systems: 12287 (+37) MLRS: 1057 Anti-aircraft systems: 792 (+1) Aircraft: 349 Helicopters: 325 UAV: 9717 (+34) Cruise missiles : 2149 (+1) Warships/boats: 26 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 16509 (+32)



Intelligence and technology

Ukraine: Some 50% of Russian-launched North Korean missiles went off-course and blew up mid-air. Ukrainian state prosecutors analyzed debris from 21 out of roughly 50 North Korean ballistic missiles launched by Russia at Ukraine, uncovering a 50% failure rate with many detonating mid-air.

UK intel: Around 9,000 Chechen troops deployed by Russia in Ukraine. Around 9,000 pro-Russian Chechen troops are deployed in Ukraine, initially suffering heavy losses but now conducting frontline and rear operations, per UK intelligence.

Media: How France organizes the delivery of Scalp missiles to Ukraine. France recycles decommissioned Scalp missiles by refurbishing them inexpensively for transfer to Ukrainian forces combating Russia’s invasion.

Minister: Poland to continue paying for 20,000 Starlink terminals provided to Ukraine. Poland will continue paying for subscriptions of over 20,000 Starlink terminals provided to Ukraine, ensuring communication and internet access, Ukraine’s digital minister says.

Denmark to send Ukraine first F-16s in summer, Netherlands in fall, Dutch defense minister says. During a briefing in Vilnius, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren revealed plans for the Netherlands to send F-16 jets to Ukraine after Denmark’s scheduled deliveries this summer, Lithuanian media says.

International

Russian flags banned at WW2 end commemoration in Berlin. Last year’s ban included both Russian and Ukrainian symbols, but this year German court ruling lifted the prohibition on Ukrainian symbols.

Latvia donates €100,000 worth of communication equipment to Ukraine as part of IT coalition. Previously, the Netherlands has joined the IT coalition providing advanced unmanned technology to Ukraine.

Protesters rally in The Hague demanding trial for Putin. The group waved Ukrainian flags and had placards that read “”Putin to The Hague.””

AP: Emmanuel Macron holds talks Xi Jinping amid spy, trade crises, and Russia’s war. Xi’s visit to France signals an attempt to strengthen economic and political ties with the EU, with Xi pledging to suspend aid to Moscow.

Humanitarian and social impact

Seven injured including a 6-year-old in Russian shelling in Dnipro Oblast; Kherson also targeted. In Dnipro Oblast, the Russian forces executed a total of 14 kamikaze drone strikes and two artillery shelling incidents throughout the day.

Over 500 Ukrainian medical facilities rebuilt after destruction by Russian forces. Over the past two years, Russia has damaged 1,591 healthcare facilities and completely destroyed another 210.

Political and legal developments

Politico: Non-military option for neutral countries in EU plan on using frozen Russian asset proceeds. Politico citing unnamed diplomats: EU weighing allowing its neutral members to opt for providing only humanitarian Ukraine aid, not arms, from frozen Russian assets.

Scholz backs using 90% of frozen Russian asset proceeds for Ukraine arms. Chancellor Olaf Scholz supports the EU proposal to use 90% of revenues from frozen Russian assets to fund weapons purchases for Ukraine’s defense.

Estonian Parliament designates Moscow Patriarchate as sponsor of Russian aggression. Estonia’s Parliament passed a statement condemning the Moscow Patriarchate for justifying Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. The statement declares it a sponsor of military efforts, and calls for international action against its hostile influence operations.

One reading of law distances Georgia from approval of foreign agents legislation limiting freedom of speech. Activists fear that the law will curtail freedom of speech in line with Russia’s agenda.

New developments

ISW: Russia escalates nuclear rhetoric as tactic to deter Western support for Ukraine. Russia strategically intensifies nuclear threats to manipulate Western policy decisions, aiming to discourage military support for Ukraine, ISW says.

Russian aggressive rhetoric intensifies as Ukraine nears F-16 delivery. Russia warns Ukraine and the West that F-16 fighter jets will be regarded as nuclear-capable aircraft while the US sees no signs of Russia preparing to use nuclear weapons, despite the country’s aggressive rhetoric.

Ukraine to present 15 startups at investment summit in the US. From revolutionizing livestock management with real-time health monitoring to transforming the art world with blockchain-based digital asset monetization, these startups are at the forefront of cutting-edge technology, reshaping industries from agriculture to digital media.

Media: Satellite images show Russia stopped using Kerch for military logistics in Ukraine. Russian forces no longer using the Crimean bridge earlier targeted by Ukraine to transport military supplies, now relying on overland routes, satellite imagery shows.

