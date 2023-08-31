Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

ISW: Ukrainian light infantry infiltrates Russian fortifications near Verbove, southern front

Ukrainian reconnaissance troops have allegedly penetrated Russian field fortifications near Verbove, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, while geolocated footage and conflicting assertions hint at a weakening Russian hold on the area, according to ISW.
byYuri Zoria
31/08/2023
Ukrainian light infantry – likely reconnaissance elements – infiltrated east of Russian field fortifications near Verbove as of August 30, the US-based think tank ISW reported.

Geolocated footage published on August 30 shows Ukrainian infantry on the northwestern outskirts of Verbove, indicating that Russian control over the outskirts of the settlement is degraded.

The footage, however, does not indicate that Ukrainian forces established control over the area at this time, and Russian milbloggers claimed that Ukrainian forces have not yet breached the defensive line around Verbove.

The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces were successful in the Novodanylivka-Novopokropivka (4-15km south of Orikhiv) and Mala Tokmachka-Verbove (7-18km southeast of Orikhiv) directions.

Frontline report: Ukrainians breach 6 km of Russia’s defenses in one day

Ukrainian officials reported that Ukrainian forces continue offensive operations south of Bakhmut, and geolocated footage published on August 28 shows that Ukrainian forces marginally advanced south of Klishchiivka (6km southwest of Bakhmut).

A Kremlin-affiliated milblogger claimed that Ukrainian forces advanced in the direction of Volodyne (13km south of Velyka Novosilka) on the Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia Oblast border and that Russian forces had to retreat from several heights in the area.

