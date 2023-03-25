Ukraine not launching counteroffensive yet due to ammo, weapon shortage – President Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy interviewed by Yomiuri Shimbun on a train on his way from Kherson to Kyiv on 23 March 2023. He said, "Russia must leave our territory." Photo: Yomiuri Shimbun, yomiuri.co.jp



In an interview with the Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that situation in eastern Ukraine was “bad” due to “lack of ammunition” as Russian forces have been firing about three times as much ammunition as the Ukrainian military every day. According to him, Ukraine cannot launch a counteroffensive yet due to the shortage of ammunition and heavy weaponry.

“We are waiting for ammunition to arrive from our partner countries,” he said, adding that Ukraine cannot launch a counteroffensive yet: “Without tanks, artillery and the HIMARS, we can’t send our brave soldiers to the front lines.”

In the interview, Zelenskyy urged for more global aid for Ukraine, which involves providing ammunition and combat aircraft.

Zelenskyy praised Japan as one of the first countries to impose sanctions against Russia and expressed appreciation for Japan’s support for the energy sector to help Ukraine get through the cold winter.

The president was skeptical about China’s 12-point “peace plan” calling for a ceasefire and Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations, saying that “respect of sovereignty and territorial integrity” must come first.

“I didn’t get a proposal from China to mediate. I didn’t get the proposal to meet,” he said.

Read also:

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: aid for Ukraine, counteroffensive, Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Zelenskyi / Zelensky / Zelenskiy)