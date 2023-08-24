Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Germany supplies Ukraine with Patriot missiles, drones, drones radars, trucks, ammunition

Germany has supplied Ukraine with more military aid, including Patriot missiles, drone radars, recon drones, trucks, and firearms ammo, according to the German Government.
Yuri Zoria
24/08/2023
On 24 August, the German Government’s website updated the page featuring the list of the military aid items supplied to Ukraine. For the first time, Germany has donated Patriot missiles.

Five new items emerged or were updated on the list:

  • PATRIOT missiles
  • 10 drone detection systems (before: 93)
  • 40 reconnaissance drones RQ-35 HEIDRUN (before: 20)
  • 16 trucks Zetros (before: 140)
  • 510,000 rounds of ammunition for firearms (before: 22 million)

The drone detection systems, reconnaissance drones, and trucks are marked as “deliveries from industry stocks financed by German funds for security capacity building.”

The RQ-35 HEIDRUN is a portable fixed-wing mini UAV for low-altitude intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions produced by the Danish company Sky Watch.

RQ-35 HEIDRUN UAV. Photo: sky-watch.com

Germany has been among the leaders in providing Ukraine with financial, humanitarian, and military aid.

