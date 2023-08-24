Germany supplies Ukraine with Patriot missiles, drones, drones radars, trucks, ammunition

On 24 August, the German Government’s website updated the page featuring the list of the military aid items supplied to Ukraine. For the first time, Germany has donated Patriot missiles.

Five new items emerged or were updated on the list:

PATRIOT missiles

10 drone detection systems (before: 93)

40 reconnaissance drones RQ-35 HEIDRUN (before: 20)

16 trucks Zetros (before: 140)

510,000 rounds of ammunition for firearms (before: 22 million)

The drone detection systems, reconnaissance drones, and trucks are marked as “deliveries from industry stocks financed by German funds for security capacity building.”

The RQ-35 HEIDRUN is a portable fixed-wing mini UAV for low-altitude intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions produced by the Danish company Sky Watch.

Germany has been among the leaders in providing Ukraine with financial, humanitarian, and military aid.

